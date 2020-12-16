Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 1,444 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QRVO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 937,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $170.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

