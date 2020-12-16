Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 25,696 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 1,336,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

