INT Hits 1-Day Volume of $922,272.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, INT has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $922,272.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00387654 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

