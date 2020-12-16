Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) Trading Down 1.6%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 119,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £40.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) Company Profile (LON:MED)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.