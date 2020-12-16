Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $55.84. Approximately 1,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

