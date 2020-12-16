iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Shares of iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.01. Approximately 3,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

