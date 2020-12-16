iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Dec 16th, 2020

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.55. 11,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

