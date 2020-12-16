iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.24. 125,265 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

