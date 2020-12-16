iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 6,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 3,335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000.

