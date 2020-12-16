Jennifer A. Williams Sells 266 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $13,515.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,392. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

