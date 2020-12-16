Jin-Long Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.