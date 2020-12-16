Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) Trading Down 4.1%

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY.L) (LON:KAY)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 39,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.78. The company has a market capitalization of £69.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY.L) Company Profile (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.