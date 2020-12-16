Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41 and a beta of 1.62. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

