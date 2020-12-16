MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.26

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and traded as high as $21.68. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 46,401 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $681,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

