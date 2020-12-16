Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,475.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $250,802.76 and approximately $14,475.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.61 or 0.02921029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

