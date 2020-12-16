Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $698,251.00 and approximately $950.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002799 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002217 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

