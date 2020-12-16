Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Director Sells $395,925.11 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 425,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $28.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 78.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.