Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Harvey W. Schiller Sells 10,000 Shares

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 593,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $243.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.