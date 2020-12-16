MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 2.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.33 and last traded at $69.67. Approximately 389,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120,997% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs accounts for 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.78% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

