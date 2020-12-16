MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $525,692.90 and approximately $191.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00827439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00170078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00404180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082447 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

