Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) Trading Down 1.2%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.19 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.19 ($0.89). 86,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 16,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.70.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) Company Profile (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.