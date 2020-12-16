MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTSC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 17,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

