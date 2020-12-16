MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $1.00. MYOS RENS Technology shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 2,254 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

MYOS RENS Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS RENS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS RENS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.