Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Purchases $114,254.00 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 32,644 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $225,841.60.

On Friday, October 2nd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 20,909 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,717.87.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $89,361.50.

Shares of UEPS stock remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,032,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,365. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.