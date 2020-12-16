Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00199589 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00583859 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002741 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

