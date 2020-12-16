Nimiq Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,931.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.61 or 0.02921029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00419183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.01412837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00710928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00324741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,767,044,395 coins and its circulating supply is 7,023,294,395 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

