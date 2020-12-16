Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $7.59 on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,873. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

