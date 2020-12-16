Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Hits $7.06 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $1.56 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Bitrue and Upbit. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 62.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00400146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Upbit, Zebpay, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinBene, IDEX, Bitrue, WazirX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Binance and BITBOX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

