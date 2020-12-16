Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Nutriband stock traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 million and a PE ratio of -43.58.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

