Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Robert Alan Koch Sells 15,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 526,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,740. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -261.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

