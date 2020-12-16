Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) Trading Down 3.4%

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 40,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 82,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

