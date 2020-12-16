PAC Global Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,271.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, PAC Global has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $2,271.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018204 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,783,907,696 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.