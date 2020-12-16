Patricia R. Miller Sells 42,785 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $264.30 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

