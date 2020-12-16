Perlin (PERL) Trading 48% Higher Over Last Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Perlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

