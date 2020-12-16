Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Head to Head Comparison

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Midstream Partners and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.73%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Petroteq Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.06 $122.12 million $3.41 3.78 Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 271.04 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Petroteq Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah. The company also has operating rights under five U.S. federal oil and gas leases covering approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.