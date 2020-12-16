Phoenixcoin Market Cap Hits $477,199.92 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $477,199.92 and $140.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,062.40 or 1.00014651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024633 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00472750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00702600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,021,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

