PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003895 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $17,654.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00844035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00172830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00415298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00083653 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,086,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,922 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

