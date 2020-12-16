PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.88

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 165,235 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

