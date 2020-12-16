PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.88

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 165,235 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PML)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
