Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) COO Damon Silvestry Acquires 63,870 Shares

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43. Progenity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

