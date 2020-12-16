Progility PLC (PGY.L) (LON:PGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Progility PLC (PGY.L) (LON:PGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Progility PLC (PGY.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,024,074 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Progility PLC (PGY.L) Company Profile (LON:PGY)

Progility PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides project management services. The company operates through three segments: Professional Services, Healthcare, and Communications. It operates a communication system integration business, including design, implementation, and maintenance of project management solutions for transport, utilities, and healthcare industries, as well as mining industry; and distributes two-way radio communications products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progility PLC (PGY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progility PLC (PGY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit