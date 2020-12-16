ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.88. 2,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

