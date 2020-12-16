Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.44. Psychemedics shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 175,727 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of Psychemedics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

