Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Shares Up 2.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 3,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

