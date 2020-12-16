RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Trading Up 1%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €730.50 ($859.41) and last traded at €726.00 ($854.12). 16,767 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €718.50 ($845.29).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €484.00 ($569.41).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €706.25 and a 200-day moving average of €598.33.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

