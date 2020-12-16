RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Trading Up 1%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €730.50 ($859.41) and last traded at €726.00 ($854.12). 16,767 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €718.50 ($845.29).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €484.00 ($569.41).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €706.25 and a 200-day moving average of €598.33.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit