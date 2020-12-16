Refereum Trading 41.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00403439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

