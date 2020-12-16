Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,418.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $170,066.72 and $12,418.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00403204 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.