Revain (REV) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $966.09 million and $4.90 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00403439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.02495834 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 82,989,550,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

