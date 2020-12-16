Reviewing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hermitage Offshore Services and Top Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

Top Ships has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 884.25%. Given Top Ships’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Top Ships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Top Ships $66.09 million 0.77 -$14.77 million N/A N/A

Top Ships has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Top Ships beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

