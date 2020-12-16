Rocket Pool Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00012643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $28.50 million and $877,731.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00390807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

