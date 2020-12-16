Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.08

Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and traded as high as $17.60. Safestay plc (SSTY.L) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 5,647 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.02.

Safestay plc (SSTY.L) Company Profile (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay plc (SSTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay plc (SSTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.